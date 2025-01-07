Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3,417.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.26% of Vertiv worth $110,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.06.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

