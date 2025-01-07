VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.80 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.82). 1,634,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 625,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.83).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.08 million, a PE ratio of 3,220.00 and a beta of 0.13.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

