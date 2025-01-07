Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading 9.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 173,304 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 97,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
