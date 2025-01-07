Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading 9.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 173,304 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 97,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 9.7 %

About Vicarious Surgical

The firm has a market cap of $94.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.