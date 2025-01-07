Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Brian Lian Sells 194,490 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Lian sold 194,490 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $8,314,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,170,867.50. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

