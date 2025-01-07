Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Sells $2,150,709.75 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CFO Greg Zante sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,822.25. This represents a 23.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greg Zante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Greg Zante sold 131,687 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $10,088,541.07.

Shares of VKTX opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 84.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

