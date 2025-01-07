Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.43 and traded as high as $22.54. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 35,982 shares traded.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,423 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2,101.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,542 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

