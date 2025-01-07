Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.43 and traded as high as $22.54. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 35,982 shares traded.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
