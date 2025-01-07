WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 20,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 26,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

WaFd Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

