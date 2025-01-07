Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.75 ($5.05) and traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.38). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.32), with a volume of 112,226 shares.
Water Intelligence Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of £74.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,042.86, a P/E/G ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 403.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 403.55.
Water Intelligence Company Profile
Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.
