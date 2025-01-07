Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.