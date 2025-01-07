Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $14.09. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 224,273 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $698.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 131.71%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

