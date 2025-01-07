Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155.20 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 152.76 ($1.91). Approximately 386,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 247,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.20 ($1.89).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wickes Group

Wickes Group Price Performance

Wickes Group Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £359.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.