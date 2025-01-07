WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells $10,225.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $10,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,513,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,710. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $399.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 431,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

