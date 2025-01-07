Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.58 ($4.87) and traded as low as GBX 379 ($4.74). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.75), with a volume of 24,080 shares trading hands.

Wilmington Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of £339.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 396.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 389.58.

Insider Activity at Wilmington

In other news, insider Guy Millward sold 72,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.75), for a total transaction of £274,109.20 ($342,936.57). 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

