Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Wayne A.I. Frederick Sells 1,829 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,401.05. This trade represents a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wayne A.I. Frederick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.38 and a 200-day moving average of $245.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 79.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 1,094.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,019,000 after buying an additional 562,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after buying an additional 480,459 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,003,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.36.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

