Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,990 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.26% of Workday worth $182,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,611,000 after buying an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,285,000 after buying an additional 76,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workday by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,094,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,458. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,158 shares of company stock worth $78,650,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.36.

Workday Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $254.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.38 and a 200 day moving average of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

