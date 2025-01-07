WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.82 and traded as high as $54.54. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 255,135 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 265.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.