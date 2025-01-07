Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 62,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,781,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Yellow Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

