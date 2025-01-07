Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CEO Kenneth Galbraith Sells 57,291 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 57,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $854,781.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,341.56. This trade represents a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZYME opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zymeworks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 84.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zymeworks by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

