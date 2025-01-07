Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) EVP Jeffrey T. L. Smith Sells 11,110 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $165,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,638.80. This represents a 55.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zymeworks Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $995.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Zymeworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zymeworks

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 84.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 8,049.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.