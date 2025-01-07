Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.80 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.69). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 51.85 ($0.65), with a volume of 30,495 shares traded.

Zytronic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.08. The stock has a market cap of £5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.86.

About Zytronic

(Get Free Report)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.