01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCQLF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.39. 01 Communique Laboratory shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,513,405 shares.
01 Communique Laboratory Stock Down 17.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About 01 Communique Laboratory
01 Communique Laboratory, Inc develops and markets remote access solutions. The Company’s solutions consist of I’m InTouch, I’m OnCall and I’m InTouch Meeting product lines, which provide users with the ability to conduct online meetings. 01 Communique Laboratory was founded on October 7, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
