16,930 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUS. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

