1,845 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 54,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 123,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.50 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.84.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.