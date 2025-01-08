1,970 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in ITT by 315.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.24 and a twelve month high of $161.13.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.