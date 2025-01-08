20,820 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $35.39.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

