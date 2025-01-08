3i Group (LON:III) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their top pick rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

3i Group Stock Performance

III opened at GBX 3,694 ($46.08) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,526.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,275.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of £35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.48, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,271 ($28.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,779 ($47.14).

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.50 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 1,536.52%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

