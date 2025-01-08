A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $67.17 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,766,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,055,000 after buying an additional 400,304 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 92.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 761,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,397,000 after acquiring an additional 365,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,721,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,630,000 after acquiring an additional 299,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

