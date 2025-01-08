Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at TD Cowen

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,613,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

