Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

