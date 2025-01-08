Adam O’farrell Sells 6,655 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) COO Adam O’farrell sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $55,169.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,034.48. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam O’farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Adam O’farrell sold 6,935 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $57,629.85.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of 186.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

