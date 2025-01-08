Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy” Rating

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

AEIS stock opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $109.13. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.85, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,566 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 403,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

