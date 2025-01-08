Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.61.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $235.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 0.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.94 and a 200 day moving average of $259.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $1,309,864.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,797,302.40. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $368,689.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,677.18. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 224,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,698,000 after acquiring an additional 137,333 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,111,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.