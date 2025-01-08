Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of AIF opened at C$54.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$41.08 and a twelve month high of C$61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan bought 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$672,931.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,608. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

