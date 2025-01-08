Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.42 and traded as high as C$55.35. Altus Group shares last traded at C$54.50, with a volume of 79,611 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIF. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.11.

Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan sold 11,150 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.45, for a total transaction of C$618,267.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,973 shares of company stock worth $2,790,608. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

