American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Susquehanna

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Melius raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of AAL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after buying an additional 787,671 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 451.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 797,738 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 653,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,249 shares of the airline’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

