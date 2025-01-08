American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Down 7.0 %
ARL stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
