Amrita Ahuja Sells 1,502 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $129,953.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,057.48. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $609,015.23.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Block from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Block by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Block by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 14.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

