Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 544.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,334.21. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $215.87 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

