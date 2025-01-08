Andrew S. Robinson Sells 6,010 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $296,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,599.28. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SKWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

