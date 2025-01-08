Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVR opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Anteris Technologies Global has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
About Anteris Technologies Global
