Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVR

Anteris Technologies Global Stock Up 2.5 %

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

Shares of AVR opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Anteris Technologies Global has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

(Get Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.