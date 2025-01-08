Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,670 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $51,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,114.60. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,800,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,145,000 after acquiring an additional 358,821 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,637 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,444,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,349,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 267,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

