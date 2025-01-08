Anthony Sanzio Sells 2,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,005 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 716,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 88.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after purchasing an additional 558,944 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 94.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 517,550 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

