Anthony Sanzio Sells 2,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.19.
Campbell Soup Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 85.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CPB
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Campbell Soup
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.