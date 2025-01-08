Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 935.95 ($11.68) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.23). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.23), with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Arbuthnot Banking Group

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 904 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 935.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.90 million, a PE ratio of 476.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider Henry Angest acquired 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 900 ($11.23) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,302,395.21). Corporate insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

