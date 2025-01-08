Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE ACHR opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.15.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $3,727,937.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,197,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,739.68. The trade was a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Spellacy sold 191,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,915,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 776,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,699 and have sold 1,812,899 shares valued at $11,601,707. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 14.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

