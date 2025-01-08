Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.63. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.16 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 435,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,533.84. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.