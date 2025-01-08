Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 20,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total value of $2,637,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,544.18. This represents a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $131.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Airbnb by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

