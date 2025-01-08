Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Sells 27,167 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $538,721.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,176.39. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARWR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

