Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Sells $578,426.88 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) COO Patrick O’brien sold 29,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $578,426.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,683.82. This represents a 5.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.