Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $196.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ASND. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.07.
View Our Latest Analysis on ASND
Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendis Pharma A/S
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.