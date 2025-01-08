Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $196.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASND. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.07.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ASND opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.